Census 2021: Freezing Of Administration Boundaries To Begin From Jan 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Census Operations, Madhya Pradesh has written to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain regarding freezing of boundaries of administrative units of state from January 1, 2025 for census 2021 work. Its director Bhavna Wilambe said that the Registrar General Office, Home Ministry has written a letter on October 8 to the Chief Secretary, informing that the deadline for freezing administrative boundaries has been extended for the upcoming census.

The administrative units will now be frozen from January 1 onwards. In light of this, the director has urged the CS to ensure amendment in the directives previously issued by Home Department on January 15, 2024 and to give permission for change in boundaries of administrative units by December 31 so that boundaries of administrative units can be frozen from January 1 onwards.

The administrative units include districts, tehsil, revenue villages, forest villages, urban bodies and their wards. She also requested CS to ensure that all departments of state shall be asked to complete the work regarding change of boundaries of administrative units by December 31 compulsorily.

Notably, the first phase work of regional work of Census 2021 was discontinued due to Covid 19 in 2020. Earlier, the Registrar General office had increased the freezing date of administrative units till June 30, 2024. In response, Home Department of Madhya Pradesh had issued the directives to necessarily complete all the works related to change in boundaries of administrative units before June 30, 2024.