CEC On One Nation, One Election: EC’s Job Is To Conduct Polls In Five Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said the job of the Election Commission (EC) is to conduct polls in every five years.

Nevertheless, an election can be announced six months before the completion of five years, he said. According to the Constitution, the EC is always ready to conduct elections, Kumar said.

He made the statement on one nation, one election at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday. About announcements of freebies, Kumar said the issue was in the Supreme Court and that the commission did not issue any directives on the matter.

During the polls, the commission will keep an eye on online transactions, he said. If a huge amount is transferred from an account to the people, the EC will immediately take cognisance of it, besides it will keep an eye on property and criminal records of candidates, Kumar said.

Although the youths want e-voting yet there are many challenges to carry it out, he said. Besides there are chances of hacking, internet is not available at many places, CEC said.

Out of 5.52cr voters, 18.86L to vote for first time

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said out of 5.52 crore voters, 18.86 lakh will vote for the first time. He made the statement on preparations for the ensuing election in MP.

For the first time, the citizens of above 80 years and the physically challenged will get an opportunity to vote from their homes, Kumar said.

Nobody will be allowed to take postal ballot to homes, he said, adding that votes will be cast through postal ballot at the facilitation centres.

If there is any complaint about freebies, an EC team will reach the spot within 100 minutes of the plaint for which arrangements are being made, he said.

There will be web casting at 35,000 booths, and the voter’s list will be ready for final publication on October 4, he said.

The information about contestants with criminal background will be sent through App, he said.