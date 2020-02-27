CEAR 2020 brings good news for microbiologists, biochemists

BHOPAL: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in its latest gazette notification regarding Clinical Establishment (Central Government) Amendment Rules (CEAR) 2020 made it official that, professionals with MSc degree in Medical Microbiology or Medical Biochemistry with three years of laboratory experience can be authorised signatory in diagnostic laboratory for tests respective to their specialisation without recording any opinion or interpretation of lab results.

A PhD in Medical Microbiology or Medical Biochemistry shall be required for Medium & Advanced Laboratories. This notification came after the Board of Governors in supersession of MCI gave its decision regarding the role of authorized signatory to the ministry.

Dr. Sridhar Rao, president National M.Sc Medical Teachers' Association, welcomed this move of the ministry and said, "It was indeed a long battle to win back our rights. Signing authority was snatched from us and many of our members lost jobs or demoted at workplace and faced a lot of hardships".

He thanked the Board of Governors and the central Health Ministry for restoring the signatory rights by giving due consideration to the NMMTA’s detailed representations.

NMMTA is an all-India, non-profit making professional body, registered on 14th August, 2013 by the Registrar of Societies, District East, Government of NCT of Delhi. The membership of the association is open to all those with the prescribed qualification, irrespective of their profession. Currently, there are 1,117 members from 27 states and union territories across India and the numbers are rising. This also includes students who are pursuing their medical M.Sc degree.