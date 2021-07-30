CBSE Class 12 Results: All 1.30 lakh students pass, most with flying colours in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: All 1.30 lakh students who had enrolled themselves for CBSE Class 12 examinations from the 1,505 schools in the state have been declared successful. Around 7,000 students had enrolled for the school-leaving exam from 100 CBSE schools in the city.

The results were declared at 2 pm on Friday. As the examinations were cancelled owing to the pandemic situation, the CBSE has calculated the marks of the students on the basis of their performance in classes 10 and 11 and the internal assessment in class 12.

Among the major schools in the city, almost a quarter of the 275 students of Delhi Public School have scored 95% or higher marks. More than 10 students of the school have scored the perfect 100 in different subjects. Siddhanth Dass with 99.6% is the school topper.

Shashwat Jha with 98% marks in PCM is the topper in Campion school, followed by Amber Tripathi (97.8%). A total of 345 students, including 134 girls and 211 boys, had appeared in the exam from St. Joseph’s Co-ed School, Arera Colony. Mayukh Roy (PCM) with 97.6% is the school topper, followed by Pranjal Verma (97.2%).

Namrata Vaswani of PCM stream with 97.3% marks has emerged as the topper in the St. Joseph’s Girls Senior Secondary School, Idgah Hills. In St. Paul School, Aditya Saxena, 98.2% has scored the highest marks. In Anand Vihar School, TT Nagar, Prasoon Mishra with 96.6% is the school topper. Chindanshi Bohra Jain with 96.2% scored the highest marks in St. Xavier’s School.

Free Press talked with some of the top scorers from Bhopal. Here is what they said: