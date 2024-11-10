CBSE Board Exams 2025: Two-Term Exams From 2026, 2025 Board Exam Stays One Term; Internal Assessment Weightage Up @40%, Syllabus Reduced | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There would be about 15 per cent reduction in the syllabus and the weightage of internal assessment would be increased to 40 per cent in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations 2025, as announced by CBSE Bhopal regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal.

He officially announced and discussed the key rule changes for the 2025 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 at a principals’ summit titled ‘bridging the gap’ at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. Agrawal also clarified that there will be only one term in this academic session 2024-2025 but will likely change in the next academic session 2025-26.

“These updates aim to streamline the assessment process and align with the evolving educational trends, ensuring students' academic growth and readiness for higher education,” Agrawal said.

Reduced syllabus for CBSE board exams

“As a continued effort to lessen academic pressure, the CBSE has announced a reduction in syllabus across all subjects by 10-15%,” Agrawal said. He added that this is in line with earlier revisions to give students more focused learning outcomes and prevent rote learning.

Increased weightage on Internal Assessments:

For both Classes 10 and 12, the board has increased the weightage of internal assessments. “These will now contribute to 40% of the final grade, with 60% being determined by the final written exams,” Agrawal said. He added that this move encourages continuous learning and provides students an opportunity to showcase their progress throughout the academic year.

Digital assessment and open-book format for select subjects

CBSE has also announced that it will continue with the digital assessment system for answer sheets, a practice that began in the previous years for certain subjects. “Moreover, for certain subjects like English Literature and Social Science, the board will experiment with an open-book exam format to encourage critical thinking and application of knowledge,” Agrawal said.

Two exams in 2026, no change in 2025

“In the year 2025, there will be the same one term exam as per the old rule, but for sure, 2026 will have two terms,” Agrawal said. He added that this decision has been finalised but arrangements need to be worked out.