 Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

The store owner spotted the missing candies and called the authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of four girls pulled off a chocolate heist at a store in Gwalior's DD Nagar on Monday. The girls, who stay in a nearby hostel, managed to swipe chocolates from the store's fridge not once, but four times in a row. According to the shop owner, they stole chocolates worth ₹500.

The video is doing round on Instagram.

Read Also
Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple
article-image
Read Also
Caught On CCTV: Landlord's Son Abducts 4-Year-Old Sleeping Next To Her Parents In Gwalior
article-image

The whole thing had been caught on CCTV. The CCTV footage is taking rounds on social media, in which the girls discreetly taking chocolates and tucked them into their jeans.

The footage, has now gone viral on social media.

Following their sweet stealing spree, the girls left the store quickly after the theft. The culprits are identified as residents of a hostel situated near the store.

The store owner spotted the missing candies and called the authorities.

The shop owner and the authorities are looking into the matter.

Read Also
MP: 3 Former IAS Officers Join BJP In Amit Shah's Presence In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact