Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of four girls pulled off a chocolate heist at a store in Gwalior's DD Nagar on Monday. The girls, who stay in a nearby hostel, managed to swipe chocolates from the store's fridge not once, but four times in a row. According to the shop owner, they stole chocolates worth ₹500.

The video is doing round on Instagram.

The whole thing had been caught on CCTV. The CCTV footage is taking rounds on social media, in which the girls discreetly taking chocolates and tucked them into their jeans.

The footage, has now gone viral on social media.

Following their sweet stealing spree, the girls left the store quickly after the theft. The culprits are identified as residents of a hostel situated near the store.

The store owner spotted the missing candies and called the authorities.

The shop owner and the authorities are looking into the matter.

