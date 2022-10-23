Caught on camera: Two cops enjoy liquor with accused in Bhopal, video goes viral 

representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A video which has gone viral on social media has put two police personnel in dock. In the video, the two cops and a man, who has been booked in a property dispute case, are seen having liquor, on Sunday. It is alleged that the two policemen were having liquor with an accused, against whom his mother and son had filed the complaint to the Kolar police, said the officials here on Sunday. An inquiry has been instituted in the matter.

A 90-year-old woman Bhagwati Bai Yadav along with her grandson Shekhar Yadav had approached Kolar police station on October 3 and filed a complaint against her son Ratan Yadav. The complainant had accused her son of taking possession of her parental property and her grandson’s property. The nonagenarian had also alleged that her son was earning money from her property and was not giving her anything and also not taking care of her. The woman has accused her son of creating problems for her and her grandson.

The two cops have so far not taken any action against the accused. The cops are allegedly having liquor with the accused, who was reportedly called to give his statement.

Ratan’s son Shekhar prepared the video of the party and uploaded it on social media.

Police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel told Free Press that taking note of the video, the deputy commissioner of police Vijay Kumar Khatri has instituted an inquiry in it. The ACP will conduct an inquiry into the matter. Patel said that faces of the two cops were not clear in the video and the police are going to take the help of the expert to ascertain their identity.

