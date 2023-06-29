Caught On Camera: LLB Student Buys Poison, Consumes It Right Away; Survived

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old LLB student bought rat poison from a chemist shop and consumed it right in front of it a few minutes later. The lucky girl survived as a friend, who was accompanying her, rushed her to a nearby hospital without wasting any time, said police on Wednesday. The incident, which took place in Kolar, was caught on CCTV camera.

The kin of the girl, however, have alleged that the girl took the extreme step as she was constantly being ‘harassed’ by a boy, the police added.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the girl who took the extreme step is pursuing LLB at a private college in Bhopal. The girl, a native of Satna, resides in a rented accommodation in Kolar.

On Wednesday morning, the girl along with her friend went to a pharmaceutical store and purchased rat poison. No sooner did the duo come out of the shop that the girl student consumed the rat poison that she had just bought.

Before her friend could understand anything, the girl's condition started to deteriorate. Her friend rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital, where her life was saved after primary treatment.

The cops and the kin of the girl were informed, who reached the hospital. The family of the girl approached Piplani police and alleged that the girl was constantly being harassed by a boy for the past few days. They further accused him of making the girl consume poison.

The entire act of the girl consuming poison was caught on the CCTV camera. The police concluded that the girl had ingested poison herself and no boy was seen forcing her to consume it.

However, due to allegations by the girl’s kin, the police are now probing the matter to ascertain the actual reason behind her taking the extreme step, SHO Nair said.

