Caught on camera: Black panther spotted in Gwalior’s New Vijay Nagar

A Black Panther, caught on CCTV camera, roaming around in Gwalior city triggered panic among people. The big cat was spotted behind Ayurvedic College in New Vijay Nagar area on intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Forest department confirmed that the feline captured on CCTV camera is a black panther. Forest department teams have been deployed to trace the big cat and trap it. The teams checked the pug marks and are following to track the panther. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF wild life) Alok Kumar said, “We came to know about black panther from the pictures captured on CCTV camera in the area. We are taking all details from local forest officials.”It is good news for us that a black panther has been spotted in the area, said the PCCF.