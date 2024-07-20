 Caught On Cam: Two Youths Steal Petrol From Half Dozen Vehicles Parked At Multiple Spots, Including Girls' Hostel In Bhopal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants stole petrol from around half a dozen two-wheelers in Bhopal on Friday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at one of the hostels in the area.

The incident occurred late on Friday night in Bhopal's MP Nagar Zone 1. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the Femina Girls Hostel.

According to information, the miscreants first broke the locks of the vehicles, then stole petrol from around four to five vehicles parked outside the hostel, and also the nearby hotels, hostels in the area.

According to information, the miscreants first broke the locks of the vehicles, then stole petrol from around four to five vehicles parked outside the hostel, and also the nearby hotels, hostels in the area.

They also targeted other nearby places, including Sangat Plaza Hotel, Rewa Regency Hotel, Shree Ji Girls Hostel, and Raj Palace Hotel.

The CCTV footage from these locations is being reviewed to help identify the culprits.

The police are investigating the matter and have increased patrols in the area to prevent further incidents.

