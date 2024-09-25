 Caught On Cam: Two Miscreants Snatches Gwalior Sub-Inspector's Phone In Broad Daylight
The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-riding criminals snatched an iPhone from a sub-inspector in broad daylight on Tuesday. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In the recorded video, it can be seen the inspector walking on the road, and the miscreants coming from behind and snatching the phone and fleeing the scene, with the inspector running behind them.

Watch the video below :-

According to information, the sub-inspector, Jai Arora, who works at the Superintendent of Police's office, was on his way home when the robbery took place. He had just picked up soda water for his family and was walking towards his house in Sindhi Colony when the thieves struck.

The robbers, speeding on a bike, grabbed the phone from his hand and disappeared before Arora could react. Despite his shouts for help, the criminals escaped quickly. The iPhone is reportedly worth around Rs 55,000.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage shows two men on a bike fleeing the scene. Arora immediately informed police officers and the local station in charge, who launched a search but have not yet caught the robbers. The incident has raised concerns about public safety, as even police personnel are not immune to such crimes.

The video of the robbery is now going viral on social media, highlighting the increasing number of such thefts in the city. Despite ongoing efforts by the police, the culprits remain at large, and public fear grows as criminals seem to operate without fear.

