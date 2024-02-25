Caught On Cam: Sheopur’s Patwari Tortures Mentally-Ill Father, Wife Joins Brutal Assault |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video capturing brutal assault on a mentally-ill father by his own son has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Hemant Mittal, works as a revenue department employee and holds the position of a patwari. The video shows Hemant, along with a female relative, mercilessly beating and dragging his father inside their residence. The incident has led to Hemant's suspension from his job following allegations of involvement in embezzlement related to relief funds.

According to local residents, the victim, Hemant's father, has been suffering from mental illness, which allegedly prompted Hemant to subject him to frequent abuse and violence. Despite attempts by neighbors to intervene and reason with Hemant, the abuse continued unchecked, leading to the circulation of the video on social media platforms.

The father, being a mental health patient, is unable to seek help directly from the authorities. However, upon receiving information about the incident, the police visited their residence. Hemant, however, was not present at the time of the police visit, prompting authorities to summon him for questioning.

The case has stirred significant concern among the community, with many calling for swift action to ensure justice for the elderly victim. According to police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadoun, police have assured that appropriate measures will be taken following a thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the victim's family remains distraught and helpless, unable to seek recourse due to the father's mental health condition. The incident highlights the urgent need for awareness and support for individuals suffering from mental illness, as well as the importance of prompt intervention in cases of abuse and violence within households.