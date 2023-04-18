 Caught on Cam: One dead after speeding truck hits car at Gwalior toll plaza, drags it for 100 metres
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man died, another critical after a speeding truck hit a parked car at Panihar toll plaza on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway and dragged it for over 100 meters on Tuesday. The incident has been recorded in CCTV installed at the toll plaza.

According to the Panihar police station in-charge Praveen Sharma, the car was parked at Panihar toll plaza, in which the resident of Shivpuri, Pravesh Agarwal and his companion Avneesh were seated. They parked the car in the toll barrier line to pay the toll tax. Meanwhile, an uncontrolled truck coming from behind at a high speed rammed the car and dragged it for about 100 metres. Pravesh died on the spot while Avneesh is hospitalised in critical condition.

A case has been registered in this matter and search has been started for the accused.

