Caught On Cam: Gwalior, Dabra Cops Spotted Boozing On Duty; SP Assures Strict Action

Caught On Cam: Gwalior, Dabra Cops Found Boozing While On Duty; SP Assures Strict Actions After Investigation |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident bringing shame to the khaki, two policemen have been caught on camera consuming alcohol while on duty. One of the cops also used foul language while under the influence of alcohol.

The objectionable action of both the policemen has been captured in a video which is currently doing rounds on social media.

According to information, the matter pertains to two different police stations. One of the cops, constable Jitendra Sahu, posted at Dabra Dehat police station, was found sitting in a hotel room while on duty. He is seen wearing a uniform and consuming alcohol with his friends. As per sources, constable this is not the first time Jitendra Sahu has been found drunk on duty.

Whereas, in the second video, a constable posted at Gwalior police station is seen using abusive language while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Superintendent of Police Gwalior Dharamveer Singh, the matter has come to his knowledge. Currently, police are investigating the matter, after which a strict action is supposed to be taken.

Also, after the video of both the constable Jitendra Sahu drinking alcohol in uniform came to the fore, many questions are being raised on the functioning of the police.