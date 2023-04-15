Caught on Cam: Girl’s family thrash her husband on road after he threatens to kill them in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Girl’s family thrash her husband on road after he threatens to kill them in Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A personal dispute between a couple became a public issue in Gwalior when a man’s wife along with her parents thrashed him in the middle of the road after he threatened to kill them.

Police have registered a case against the man's in-laws based on the victim’s complaint.

A divorce case is undergoing between victim Imran, a resident of Bhopal and his wife. He had come to Gwalior regarding the case. Seeing the girl's family in the court irked him, and he started abusing and threatening them.

This led to the in-laws getting angry and they started beating their son-in-law fiercely in the middle of the road. Soon, Imran's wife also joined her parents in the act.

Seeing this shocking series of events unfold in front of their eyes, a huge crowd gathered at Phulbagh intersection and the passers-by informed the police. The Padav Police reached the spot and registered a case against six people on Imran's complaint.