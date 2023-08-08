'Case Registered Against Unknown Persons, Action Will Be Taken': Narottam Mishra On Stone Pelting Incident In Khandwa

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that action would be taken to bring those involved in stone pelting that broke out in Khandwa in the state a day ago.

Speaking to the reporters in the state capital, Mishra said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons in the matter. All CCTV footage has been collected and it is being checked. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty." The home minister also said that the state government gave instructions to the police department to remain alert during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra season.

The incident of stone pelting and stampede occurred in the Kaharwadi area in Khandwa district late on Monday evening during which windshields of many vehicles were damaged and even the vehicle of the tehsildar was vandalised.

A stampede broke out in Kaharwadi area

Earlier, Khandwa Collector Anup Kumar Singh said, "A stampede broke out in Kaharwadi area in the district after rumours of stone pelting were reported in Kanwar Yatra. The video footage of the entire incident will be scrutinised and action will be taken against the accused."

"The situation is completely under control and traffic has become normal in the city. We will assess the situation and take further action," he added.

Meanwhile, the home minister Mishra said keeping the security of devotees, the state government decided to build a separate police station for the Mahakal Lok in the Ujjain district and a separate force would be deployed.

The decision has been taken in view of the rush of devotees, including those from foreign countries. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of devotees, the home minister said.

