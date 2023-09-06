Car Crushes 3-Year-Old In Bagsewaniya | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy, resident of Bagsewaniya, was mowed down by a car whose driver was moving it in reverse direction, the police said.

The police added that the driver of the car took the victim kid to the hospital where the boy was declared brought dead. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswant Singh said boy who died in the accident was Arjun Valmiki (3) who lived with his parents in Amrai Parisar.

He was playing outside his house on Tuesday evening. During this, the man residing adjacent to his house named Sujeet arrived there with a car along with his family members.

After his family members got down, he reversed the car and failed to notice Arjun, who was playing. When the locals created a ruckus, Sujeet realised that Arjun sustained grievous injuries.

He then rushed Arjun to Apollo Sage hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed, who rushed to spot and sent Arjun’s body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against Sujeet and the case is under probe at present, IO Singh said.