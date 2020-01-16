Canoe sprint tourney: MP women’s team stands overall winner

Bhopal: Kayaking and Canoeing Association of India and Kayaking and Canoeing Association Madhya Pradesh concluded the 30th senior canoe sprint tournament at lower lake on Thursday. About 850 players from 28 states gathered to participate in the tournament, aided by 40 technicians from across the country.

The ceremony displayed a presentation of the tournament. The winners of the competitions held on Thursday were also awarded.

The state topped the points table with 138 points in the senior women’s category and got the second place in the men’s category with 74 points. Service Sports Central Board team topped in the men’s category with 141 points.

The secretary of the national association, Prashant Kushwah, told the participants and guests about the dragon boat world championship to be organised in Indore. He also informed about the rafting and canoe salalam tournament to be organised in Orchha from February 7 to February 9.

Chief guest of the event, Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari, said that the international championship in Indore will be a milestone for the state and the government would take care of all the requirements there.