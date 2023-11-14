Candidates’ Focus: Community-Cluster Vote Bank, Booth Management

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Strategy of most candidates is to focus and give more time on communities, vote bank, polling booth management in next two days of poll campaign ending on November 15 evening. Though they will campaign on November 14 and November 15, they have chalked out strategy for next two days of campaign considering the time constraint.

Candidates speak

Krishna Gaur (Govindpura) said, “I have covered whole constituency twice. Now, I will focus on communities, clusters pockets during two days as we do not have much time to spare for entire community.”

Alok Sharma (Bhopal North) said, “More time will be given on community-based voters. Door-to-door campaign will continue but focus will be community-based voters. We are seeking votes based on the development carried out during my tenure.”

Dhruvnarain Singh (Bhopal Central) said, “I have covered whole constituency. We are focusing on development works that have been carried out. My rival is giving communal touch to electioneering with presence of ulema, maulana and other religious personalities.”

PC Sharma (Bhopal South) said, “Door-to-door campaign will intensify in next two days. Mass contact is main thing. I am focusing on all segments with development work done. Will hold brief road shows. Now, there is not much time for doing more.”

Naresh Gyanchandani (Huzur) said, “Booth level management is main strategy now. We have focused on party workers’ duty at polling booths. We have done my job and now poll level management is key issue.”

Atif Aqueel (Bhopal North) said, “Father (sitting MLA Arif Aqueel) will contact people in next two days. We have covered entire constituency but in next two days, father will take over command of campaigning.”

