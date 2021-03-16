Can be ‘Vishwa Guru’ through science — and not materialism, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

BHOPAL: On the second day of Sarthak EduVision, 2021, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said that Indian-ness is like mother’s milk, invaluable and unique. It comprises five qualities — universality, inclusiveness, continuity, equality and acceptance. These qualities are not seen in any other civilisation.

Addressing ‘Invited Talk’ online, Satyarthi said we can be ‘Vishwa Guru’ only through our knowledge and science and not through materialistic approach. He called upon people to provide both security and education to our children.

‘Role of Women in Self-Reliant Bharat’

In the second ‘Invited Talk’ on ‘Role of Women in Self-Reliant Bharat’, Union textile minister Smriti Irani said gender disparity as seen today in society did not exist in the ancient times in Bharat. Interacting online with the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Mukul Kanitkar, she said today, even a soap manufacturer gathers feedback from customers, but the education system is imposed without getting the opinion of parents. “We need to carry out social and psychological research in areas where research hasn’t been done,” she added.

Vice-chancellor of Sanchi Buddhist University Dr Neerja Gupta said the role and contribution of women had been not assessed properly in our society.