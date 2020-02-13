Cambridge English all set to begin in MP

Bhopal: The MP higher education department has tightened the ties with the Cambridge English Assessment (CEA) for a full-fledged program after the success of pilot project.

Minister of higher education Jitu Patwari and the chief executive officer of CEA Francesca Woodward together announced the collaboration.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has set the target to skill 50,000 students out of 515 colleges in the state within a year.

Anupama Rawat, the special duty officer for the tie-up, however, hums a different tune. She told Free Press that lack of resources, both human and material, would fail the target.

The department plans to split the target into two halves and time the training likewise, she said.