Cambridge English all set to begin in MP

Bhopal: The MP higher education department has tightened the ties with the Cambridge English Assessment (CEA) for a full-fledged program after the success of pilot project.
Minister of higher education Jitu Patwari and the chief executive officer of CEA Francesca Woodward together announced the collaboration.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath has set the target to skill 50,000 students out of 515 colleges in the state within a year.
Anupama Rawat, the special duty officer for the tie-up, however, hums a different tune. She told Free Press that lack of resources, both human and material, would fail the target.
The department plans to split the target into two halves and time the training likewise, she said.
More than 1000 students from the government colleges of the state passed the assessment with shining grades. This built the trust of state government in outsourced facility to ensure a ‘Kushal Yuva’.
State government and CEA had signed a MoU back in August for a pilot project, the results of which would have shown the path further.
Out of three levels which CEA function at, C1 is the highest. As many as 150 students made it to the highest level of proficiency.
Patwari said the CEA and MP higher education department aims to widen the arena of human resource and inculcate linguistic skills in them. This would broaden the career opportunities for the youth, said Patwari.
Patwari offers sops to IEHE
Patwari announced to establish free wifi in the campus of Institute of Excellence of Higher Education. He attended the annual festival of the college as the chief guest. He ensured the students of the college to establish smart class in every classroom. There will be 25 new classrooms built for the students, he added. The department will construct an auditorium in the campus, with a capacity of about 1000 people. Patwari said he will float the tender in a couple of months.
