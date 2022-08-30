Cabinet ratifies constitution of MP Yoga Commission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday ratified the constitution of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission to ensure all citizens stay healthy. This Commission will carry out activities through Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan in the city. It will be administered by the school education department.

A non-government person (active in the yoga field and has made special contributions) nominated by the government will be Chairman of the Commission. Chairman (ex officio) of Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will work as Vice Chairman of Yoga Ayog.

Nominated by the state government, five persons who have experience in Yoga will be non-government members.

Yoga Ayog will be registered under the Society Act. Representatives of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Ayush, Medical Education, Social Justice, Sports and Youth Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Schedule Caste Development and Backward Class Minority Welfare Departments will be government members. Non-government members will have a tenure of five years.

Moreover, the cabinet has decided to provide a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat on clinching the gold medal in Thomas Cup. The matter related to Rajawat was construed as a special case.

Cabinet also approved creation of 365 posts of computer operators for targeted public distribution systems of food civil supplies and consumer protection department and other departmental schemes.

A computer operator’s post will be created in each of the 52 districts and 313 development blocks. The posts will be filled through an outsourcing institution.