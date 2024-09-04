Cabinet Nod For Jawad-Neemuch Micro Irrigation Project

Cabinet Meeting | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet of ministers has given administrative approval for Jawad- Neemuch pressurised micro irrigation project, which will cost Rs 4,197.58 crore.

It will irrigate more than 1. 8 lakh hectares of faming land. In all, 59,700 hectares of 253 villages in Neemuch tehsil and 48,900 hectares of 212 villages in Jawad tehsil will benefit from the project.

The cabinet also decided to authorise MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited, working under industrial policy and investment promotion department, for establishment and operation of Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone in Mohasa-Babai industrial area in Narmadapuram district.

Its estimated cost is Rs 93.50 crore. The centre will bear 60% cost while remaining 40% will be borne by state government. Moreover, cabinet cleared funds for setting up mega leather, footwear and accessories cluster development park in Sitapur industrial area (second phase) in Morena district.

Government will provide budget of Rs 111.4 crore in this regard. This project will come up on 161.7 acres. It has been estimated that project will attract investment of Rs 2300 crore. The plot size will be 1 acre and 2 acres.

Products like leather footwear, belt, garment, leather accessories will be manufactured in the park. In box 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai To mark 300th birth anniversary of Lok Mata Devi Ahilaya Bai, government has formed 14-member committee, which will organise programme round the year.

The programmes will be inspired by the public welfare works carried out by Devi Ahilaya Bai. Besides, a blue print is being prepared to organise social and spiritual activities.