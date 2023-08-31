Cabinet Nod For Construction Of 40.90km-long West South Bhopal Bypass

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet on Thursday approved construction 40.90km-long Bhopal bypass on Hybrid Annuity Model at a cost of Rs 2,981.65 crore in West-South Bhopal. The four lanes of the bypass, along with paved shoulder, would be constructed by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation. Along with four-lane, six-lane structure and service road on both sides too would be constructed.

Under the project, 1 ROB (Railway Over Bridge), two flyovers, 15 underpass and two comprehensive Junctions falling in the uniformity of the route would be also constructed. The 40% amount of the contract would be paid in five installments to the agency during the construction work. The payment of rest amount would be made in next 15 years in the form of annuity.

Moreover, Cabinet also approved the proposal to provide 8.0100 hectare government land to AIIMS in Barrai area of Saket Nagar (Bhopal). It would be provided on annual land lease of Rs 1 and other conditions. Moreover, a sum of Rs 167, 59 crore were earmarked for upgradation of Satpura and Vidhyanchal Bhawan. Notably, Satpura Bhawan had suffered massive damage in June’s fire incident. The upgradation will give a new facelift.

Cabinet passed the Kayakalp scheme amounting Rs 1,200 crore for upgradation and construction of roads of urban bodies. This decision has been taken to provide better transportation facilities for citizens.

Khelo MP Youth Games every year

On the lines of Khelo India games held successfully in state in past, Cabinet has decided to organise Khelo MP Youth Games every year. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked in this regard. The games will be held at district, division and state level to give chance to talented players to showcase their talent and help in shaping their career.