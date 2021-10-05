Bypolls in MP: Congress complains EC against CM’s programme in Jhabua

BHOPAL : Congress has complained with the Election Commission of India for violation of model code of conduct by holding a programme in Jhabua on Tuesday, said in-charge of election cell of Congress, JP Dhanopia. A programme was organized in Jhabua on Tuesday where chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers were present. CM Chouhan made several announcements that could affect the voters and amount to allurement of voters, said Dhanopia. Congress leader, Dhanopia said that Jhabua shares its boundary with Jobat assembly. “Over 25 panchayats having 35 polling booths are located in Jhabua district. Moreover, earlier Jhabua and Alirajpur were one districts,” he added.

Congress has demanded that the announcements were made in the programme therefore election commission should realize expenses of the programme from the BJP.

In another complaint, Congress has demanded removal of returning officer of Jobat, Shyamveer Singh who is son of law of union minister Prahlad Patel. Congress had filed a complaint about him earlier as well but no action has been taken so far. Jobat-that will be going to polls on October 30 has some panchayats in Jhabua district.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:03 PM IST