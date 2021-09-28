Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh: BJP banks on Modi-Chouhan’s development work

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh banks on the development work done under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to win the by-polls, said BJP leaders.

With the by-polls schedule announced by Election Commission of India on Tuesday the BJP leadership intensified its preparations at the state unit headquarters level as well as in the constituencies- three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, several ministers in Chouhan cabinet and other BJP leaders have already addressed several public meetings and party workers meetings in these constituencies in the past several months.

The assembly constituencies include Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat and Lok Sabha constituency is Khandwa.

Talking to the Free Press state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani said, “Development is certainly a big issue in the by-polls. Despite Covid induced economic constraints chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took care of all the sections of society. At the same time, he ensured development work across the state.”

Sabnani said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took special care of weaker section of society. Several central government schemes including PMAY, Ujjawala, Jal Jeevan Mission etc have brought about a massive change in the life of people from all spheres of life.”

He said the party had had meetings up to the booth level and was much ahead of the Opposition Congress.

He said, “There is no doubt that people are going to repose their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again. The party is going to win all the seats.”

