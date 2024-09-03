‘BV Karanth Was Also A Visionary Film Director’, Says Art Critic Ajit Rai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BV Karanth was not only a skilled theatre director and artiste but he was also a visionary film director because of the subjects, which Karanth has tried to bring to the society through the cinematic screen, said art critic Ajit Rai.

The four films of Karanth are also being worked on by film directors of France, Italy, Hungary, Poland, China, he added. Rai was speaking on, Cinema aur BV Karanth, at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday, the second day of the four-day Aadaranjali Smriti Natya Samaroh to mark the death anniversary of Karanth.

He said through film Godhuli, Karanth brought film actor Amrish Puri on the silver screen for the first time. Rai urged youths to research on Karanth’s works so that the new generation can understand his work better.

Film, TV and theatre actor Rajiv Verma, who presided over the session, said Karanth had directed meaningful stories through films. The shadow of cinema was visible in his stage work and that was the reason that his editing side was very strong. “I too got the opportunity to participate in a theatre workshop with him in 1973,” he said.