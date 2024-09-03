 ‘BV Karanth Was Also A Visionary Film Director’, Says Art Critic Ajit Rai
Rai was speaking on, Cinema aur BV Karanth, at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday, the second day of the four-day Aadaranjali Smriti Natya Samaroh to mark the death anniversary of Karanth.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BV Karanth was not only a skilled theatre director and artiste but he was also a visionary film director because of the subjects, which Karanth has tried to bring to the society through the cinematic screen, said art critic Ajit Rai.

