Business establishments in Madhya Pradesh to remain closed today

Bhopal: In response to the nationwide bandh call given by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the business establishments will remain closed on Friday to protest against the issues related to GST and e-commerce.

Transport is likely to be hit as the transporters' associations have asked all transport companies to keep their vehicles off roads between 6am and 8pm as a mark of symbolic protest.

CAIT state president Bhupendra Jain said, said traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. “Going ahead with the protest against the GST, fuel price hike, E-Way Bill, the traders across the country will go on a day-long strike on Friday and all commercial establishments will remain closed,” he said.

The key demands of the CAIT include review of the GST system and simplification of the tax slabs. Transporters are joining the protest demanding scrapping of E-way bill laws and against fuel price rise. E-way bill is the permit that transporters have to carry while moving goods from one place to another. The recent amendment in the GST laws has narrowed the validity of the E-way bill by increasing distance from 100 km to 200 km per day.

Penalties for a truck carrying a consignment with an expired E-way bill, or with an erroneous E-way bill amount to 200 per cent of the tax value, or 100 per cent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017.