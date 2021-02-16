BUS TRAGEDY in Madhya Pradesh: Goa chief minister expresses grief after Prime Minister, Amit Shah

Panaji/Bhopal: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a bus fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district this morning.

"Deeply pained to hear about the tragic bus accident resulting in loss of lives in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims in this hour of distress," Sawant said in a tweet.