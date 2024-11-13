 Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite Police Outpost
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves looted the historic Yamraj shrine, the Markandeshwar Mahadev Temple in MP's Jabalpur district. The theft took place on Tuesday night when the temple guards and caretakers were asleep. The thieves reportedly made away with cash, a laptop, a mobile phone, and a music system.

The shrine is located directly across the Phoolbagh police outpost, which is manned 24 hours a day. The burglars were able to break a channel gate using metal tools and enter the premises undetected. The theft has been recorded on CCTV, and police have begun an investigation into the theft.

According to information, on Tuesday night, a band of burglars broke into the revered Markandeshwar Mahadev Temple. The thieves broke into the temple using metal tools. They broke the channel gate, which is the only locked gate, to enter the premises. Inside, they smashed the donation box and took valuables intended for worship purposes. They managed to get away with cash, a laptop, a mobile phone, and the temple's music system.

A surprising element of the incident was the presence of an elderly woman sleeping in the hall, who was momentarily disturbed by the sounds. When she called out in the dark, the intruders briefly paused but resumed their theft once she fell asleep again.

Faces captured on CCTV

Local police have obtained clear CCTV footage that reveals the faces of the suspects. Based on these images, authorities are getting in contact with local contacts who might recognise the individuals and help with identification and arrest.

