 Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair
The sit-in was led by chief of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair | FP Photo

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bundelkhand Vikas Sena of Lalitpur staged a sit-in to demand repair of roads. The sit-in was led by chief of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor. Kapoor told media that almost all roads of Lalitpur have developed potholes.

He said National Highways passing along district headquarters is in a battered condition. He called for exemption in toll tax till the time the repair works of the roads are not carried out.

Other members of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, while protesting, said that no heed was paid by the civic bodies, as well as the administrative officials, to carry out the patch works of the roads where umpteen potholes have surfaced.

During this, Kapoor said that even the road in the heart of the city area, connecting Ghata Ghar to Sawarkar Chowk was a nightmare for commuters.

He added that people have developed respiratory problems and skin diseases as sand blows on the road. He called for immediate repair of roads, failing to fulfil which Bundelkhand Vikas Sena will stage stir again, he said.

