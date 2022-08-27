Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand to get ESI hospitals, says Labour Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Labour in the Madhya Pradesh government, Brijendra Pratap Singh, attended the National Labour Conference held in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, which was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. At the conference, Singh announced that ESI Medical College in Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand and new hospitals of Employees' State Insurance Services at Panna have been approved.

He said that in order to universalise social security for workers and increase employment opportunities, integration of the labour portal for on-boarding social security schemes run by the state government with the central government will be done.

For the route upgradation of NH 75 in Panna Tiger Reserve, Singh requested the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, to give the 2.79 hectares of land from Gangau Wildlife Sanctuary to Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In a series of announcements, he said that Shramodaya Awasiya School will be opened in Panna where the children of registered construction workers will be able to study free of cost.

At the conference, Singh thanked the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi for deciding the role of the departmental minister in the formation of an independent autonomous society of Madhya Pradesh Employees State Insurance Corporation.