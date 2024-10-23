Budhni By-Elections: BJP Workers Protest Ramakanth Bhargava's Candidature; Demand Ex-MLA Rajendra Singh Rajput's Name Or Else They Will Vote For Congress Candidate

FP Photo

Bherunda (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Budhni assembly constituency, Ramakanth Bhargava is facing strong opposition from the party workers ahead of the by-elections.

The protesting workers forced the senior leader and election in-charge Rampal Singh Rajput to leave the stage in the middle of his address on Wednesday evening.

The workers, in unison, rejected the candidate chosen by BJP, Ramakant Bhargava, and demanded that the former MLA Rajendra Singh Rajput be made the official candidate instead.

BJP party workers threaten to vote for Congress

During a meeting, the party workers expressed their dissatisfaction with the current candidate. They also warned that if the BJP doesn't change its decision, they will vote for the Congress’s candidate and BJP will have to lose a seat.

The party workers claimed that the central and state leadership of the BJP had failed to respect the sentiments of the local workers and voters by imposing an outsider candidate like Bhargava.

Shivraj’s family member Kartikeya Singh Chauhan’ name was suggested

Rajendra Singh Rajput, a former MLA and the workers' preferred candidate, expressed his deep gratitude to the party workers. He said, “Although efforts were made to stop workers from attending the meeting, your support and loyalty were overwhelming. I had no personal ambition for power but I am committed to serving you and I’m respecting your wishes.”

Rampal Singh Rajput explained that while many had suggested Kartikeya Singh Chauhan's name for the candidacy, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the then CM, opted out of the decision. Thus, the central leadership made the final decision to field Ramakant Bhargava, and Rampal promised to convey the workers' sentiments to the party's top leadership.

However, the growing discontent among BJP workers threatens to shake up the by-election dynamics, with the local faction adamant about their candidate preference.