Budget session: If needed I will boycott Assembly 100 times: Jeetu Patwari on boycott of governor’s address

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and former minister Jeetu Patwari said he didn’t seek permission from the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kamal Nath to boycott the governor’s address in the state assembly on Monday as he had his right to do so as an MLA.

Talking to Free Press he said if it was required, he would boycott the assembly proceedings 100 times. He said the state government had stopped listening to the voice of public and public representatives both.

“My decision was well thought out, not taken in a hurry. I was compelled to do so as the BJP government is taking decisions one after another which are anti-people", he said.

Patwari said the number of liquor shops in the state was increased from 3500 to 7000. Cows were dying across the state. Farmers, students and all other sections of society were suffering. Inflation was going up.

“What was the option left with me except boycott of the proceedings to lodge my protest against the government”, he asked.

When asked if his boycott without seeking the permission of his leader wouldn’t send a wrong message among the Congress legislators he said he didn’t think so.

He said his protest was symbolic on Monday and he would attend the assembly proceedings from Tuesday.

He added his goal was to make Kamal Nath chief minister of Madhya Pradesh again and he would continue to work to achieve this goal till his last breath.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:13 PM IST