Budget may boost MP’s WCD, tourism, renewable energy sector

BHOPAL: Government may have cut MP’s share of Central taxes, but the state is likely to get more funds for various projects.
A sum of Rs 28, 600 crore has been set aside for women-centric schemes.
Besides, the budget has spoken about increase in funds for women’s security.
Since MP has launched many projects for women’s empowerment, if fund for such schemes is increased, MP may pull off benefits.
MP has topped in many projects launched by the Central Government, and the state is going to be feted on Monday for implementation of Matri Vandana scheme.
A sum of Rs 3,700 crore has been earmarked for nutrition projects. Since there are many malnutrition cases in MP, the state may get a huge sum for nutrition-related schemes.
Principal secretary of women and child development department, Anupam Rajan said while the state had already launched many projects for women’s empowerment, it is running Central Government’s schemes, too.
If the Central Government provides more funds the state will run such schemes in a better way, he said.
MP has done a lot in renewable energy sector, and a sum of Rs 22,000 crore has been provided to this sector.
MP may get benefits in this sector. The biggest solar plant of the country has been installed in Rewa, and tenders have been floated for 1500-MW solar plants in Ratlam and Neemuch districts.
Principal secretary of renewable energy department, Manu Shrivastava, said the Central funds would help the state better the renewable energy projects.
A sum of Rs 2,500 will be pumped into developing new places of tourism.
The state government is keen on developing tourism sector, and since Union tourism minister, Prahlad Patel, is from MP the state may get benefits.
The budget has the provision for setting up 100 airports across the country.
As Chief Minister Kamal Nath takes a lot of interest in civil aviation, new airports may be set up in the state.
