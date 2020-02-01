Budget may boost MP’s WCD, tourism, renewable energy sector

BHOPAL: Government may have cut MP’s share of Central taxes, but the state is likely to get more funds for various projects.

A sum of Rs 28, 600 crore has been set aside for women-centric schemes.

Besides, the budget has spoken about increase in funds for women’s security.

Since MP has launched many projects for women’s empowerment, if fund for such schemes is increased, MP may pull off benefits.

MP has topped in many projects launched by the Central Government, and the state is going to be feted on Monday for implementation of Matri Vandana scheme.