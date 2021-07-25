BSSS, Christ College ink pact to promote English literature, language

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The departments of English of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences and Christ College, Irinjalakuda (Kerala), have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate and coordinate in the field of research in language and literature.

Principal of BSSS, John P J and principal of Christ College Father Jolly Andrews were present at the virtual event. Both the principals signed the MoU on behalf of their respective colleges.

Head of the department of English of BSSS Shibani Basu Dubey and head of English department Christ College Dr Mary Pathrose briefly introduced their respective departments and highlighted the significance of the memorandum.

The major thrust of the MoU is to promote cooperation between the two colleges in various fields related to language, literature and culture.

The MoU seeks to strengthen cooperation and commitment to share the goal of developing a regional and global network.

The Virtual International Conference on Contemporary Trends in World Literatures, Language Studies and Cultures will be the first joint venture of BSSS and Christ College to be conducted in the coming months.