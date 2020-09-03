BSSS and Bhopal Group of Information launch helpline for communication between COVID-19 patients and their family

BHOPAL: The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) and the Bhopal Group of Information and Action have started a helpline to restore communication between Covid-19 patients and their family members.

The Coronavirus cases have crossed the figure of 10,000 in Bhopal and 260 have already lost their lives. More than 60% of Corona infected patients are admitted to Hamidia hospital for treatment.

The contact between Corona patients and their relatives is generally broken due to the scare. This leads to increased mental tensions and other such problems.

Through this helpline contact can be established between Covid-19 patients and their relatives. The services of the helpline can be availed from 8am to 8pm. Contact can be established through phone or video calling.