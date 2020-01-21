BSNL offers 1 % discount on online bill payment

BHOPAL: BSNL has come up with special facility for its consumers using landline, mobile, FTTH and other services. The consumers making online payment (Digital, ECS) would get special discount of one per cent on their bill amount.

CGMT of BSNL Dr Mahesh Shukla, said that if the bill towards BSNL landline or mobile or any other services are paid digitally or through any online medium, then the consumer would get rebate of one percent. The dismount amount will be adjusted in the next consumer’s next bill. This facility will be available up to March 31,2020.