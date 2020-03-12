BS-VI fuel supply from April 1: Indian Oil Corporation

BHOPAL: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will launch BS-VI fuel across the country on April 1.

Indian Oil is fully prepare to roll out BS-VI petrol and diesel through its network of 1616 retail Outlets(ROs) in Madhya Pradesh, IOC ED V Satish Kumar told mediapersons on Thursday .

“The country is directly switching over from BS-IV to BS-VI which has sulphur content of 10ppm, a reduction of 80 per cent from 50 per cent prescribed in the BS-IV speciation. Besides, BS-VI will enable a reduction of nitrogen oxide emission from diesel cars by 68 per cent and heavy duty vehicles by 82 per cent and from petrol vehicles by 25 per cent. Particulate matter (PM) emission will also come down significantly by 87 per cent and 67 per cent for diesel car and heavy duty vehicles respectively. Indian oil refineries, pipelines, storage terminal and retail outlets have been upgraded the comply with stringent quality control measurers to ensure supply of BS-VI fuel,” informed Kumar

He further informed that considering the serious air pollution levels in Delhi, the government has preponed the commencement of supply of BS-VI in national Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, which was made effectively on April1 –two years early compared to the deadline for nationwide deployment. The OMCs (Oil marketing companies) also started the supply of BS-VI auto fuel in 20 districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana adjoining the NCT of Delhi, he elaborated.