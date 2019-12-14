Bringing change: Society needs to change perception towards business of working women, says IAS Sufiyah Faruqi Wali

BHOPAL: Managing Director, MP Seeds and Farm Development Corp IAS Sufiyah Faruqi Wali stressed upon the need of changing society’s perception towards the business of working women.

“The business of working women is perceived as their hobby and not as their primary responsibility, which needs to change, said she, while addressing Women in Business: #Bringing change, the second chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-IWN) organised for the women entrepreneurs of the Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Wali was the chief guest of the conclave and also spoke on the benefits of women empowerment for larger society.

The conference focused on reinventing and revaluating vision and goals of women entrepreneurs in the state. Two sessions- identifying Future Opportunities and Changing Perception were held on the occasion.

Managing Director of Swaraj Express, Amrita Rai said for country’s economy to progress further, whole society needs to encourage women entrepreneur across all spectrum of life.

She also emphasised on the need of involvement of women in 3‘P’s-Politics, Police and Prashashan (administration).

Other speakers included Managing Director- South Asia India Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd Sharmila H Amin, Sarpanch of Barkhedi Abdullah Panchayat Bhakti Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of police Shraddha Joshi.