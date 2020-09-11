Breathe Easy MP: Oxygen supply begins from Chhattisgarh

Oxygen supply has been started from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) in Madhya Pradesh. Jabalpur has received the supply and Indore will get soon for patients infected with coronavirus.

After snapping oxygen supply from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh government approached Gujarat and Chhattisgarh (Bhilai) for the purpose.

Two trucks of oxygen cylinders will be supplied in Indore every week. Oxygen demand is on rise in Indore with increasing number of corona positive patients. Jabalpur district administration will have an oxygen plant within the medical hospital campus.

According to Jabalpur collector Karmaveer Sharma, oxygen supply has begun from Bhilai as first batch has arrived. To ensure proper oxygen supply, the Jabalpur district administration has posted an official in Bhilai.

In Bhopal, Govindpura Industrial Area, which deals with oxygen supply, has been asked to run facility for 24 hours. Bharti Air Products and Viva Air Products produce oxygen in Govindpura industrial area. The highest consumption is in Viva, AIIMS and Hamidia hospitals.

Principal secretary, industries, Sanjay Shukla said efforts are on to procure oxygen from different places including Bhilai and Ahemdabad. “There is no as oxygen crisis. Covid patients should not worry. Oxygen supply has been streamlined,” he added.