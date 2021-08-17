BREACH OF PRIVACY AT Bhopal JP HOSPITAL: Swab-sticks packs, list of patients’ mobile no found with scrap vendor

BHOPAL: The recovery of handwritten sheets maintaining mobile numbers of patients from a scrap vendor, has put District JP Hospital administration in dock over breach of privacy.

As many as 80 swab sticks having expiry date of 2023 and sheets maintaining mobile numbers of patients were found in scrap in Kotra-Sultanabad.

It has exposed negligence on the part of health department. However, JP Hospital administration has clarified that it is rough work sheet about details of patients, before uploading information on portal. Once the details of the patients are uploaded, the sheets are of no use for the hospitals, he clarified.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) district president Pradep Khandelwal, who raised the issue, said, “The most of the sticks are packed having expiry of 2023, so it shows that they have not been used. Secondly, if sticks are used, it should be properly disposed. Thirdly, even after rough work, such sheets of patients’ mobile number should not be dumped publically as it is matter of privacy. I, first of all called up health department doctors but they did not respond positively and now refused to collect it.”

Dr KK Agrawal, JP Hospital’s looking after Covid test, said, “As far as Patients sheets are concerned, it is our rough work before uploading data on portal. So we dump it in dust bins after uploading the information on portal. While as far as swab sticks are concerned, they too were useless. A pack contains 50 sticks for collecting swab. If technician has collected swab from throat, he throws away the other stick which is used for nasal swab. So all these things are waste dumped in our dust-bins. Scrap vendors must have taken away from dust-bins. If AAP leader wants to help us, he should have informed us so that we would have clarified the picture instead of raising the issue in public.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:23 AM IST