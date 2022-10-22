BPCL issues statement on fire in oil tanker

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued statement on fire, which broke out in oil tanker leaving 7 injured.

The incident took place at POL Depot at Bikania near Bhopal on October 21 during a tank lorry filling. Immediate action was taken by the staff members present and the fire was extinguished.

Six crew personnel of the three tank lorries of Hindustan Petroleum, and one contractor employee were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to the hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment, BPCL added.

“As a leading energy company, we are committed to high safety standards in our operations and have maintained an excellent safety record. The above incident is being investigated and we shall provide an update, when more details are available to us,” BPCL added.