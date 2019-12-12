BoycottCAB: Irked naysayers burn copies of CAB in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Writers, poets, artists and social activists in the city have torched the copies of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Loktantrik Adhikar Manch (MPDRF).

They gathered in large number at Board Office Square on Thursday evening despite the raining. They said that the bill is hostile to the spirit of the Constitution and against the law and humanity. They said the nation has been pushed to another partition.

They demanded to reject the bill which was passed by Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. They also demanded abolition of NRC, guarantee of citizenship of all who are born in India.

They said the bill also violates cultural values of the country and establish BJP/RSS’s anti-Muslims hardliner ideology in the country.