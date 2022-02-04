Bovine deaths: Congress demands CBI inquiry

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party members staged protest against cow deaths outside the office of Gaupalan evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board in Mata Mandir area on Wednesday. The Congress leaders demanded CBI inquiry into bovine deaths.

On January 30, hundreds of dead cows were found in Gaushala located in Berasia. The police had registered the case against the director of the Gaushala while the home minister announced the magisterial inquiry into the matter.

On Wednesday, Congress workers lead by MLA PC Sharma reached the office of the board and asked officials to take action against directors of Gaushala. They raised slogans against the state government and also against the board for ignoring the severity of the crime.

Sharma said ìThe Gaupalan evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board had failed to serve the cause for it was meant. The state government should dissolve the board immediately. State government should register case of murder against directors of the board along with the other members of the Gaushala for killing the cowsî.

He said cows were given chemical and lime water so that one could easily extract their skin and other parts after their death. He submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor Mangubhai Patel and demanded CBI inquiry under guidance of a High Court judge.

