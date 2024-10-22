 Bomb Threat At Mosque In Chattarpur Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBomb Threat At Mosque In Chattarpur Area

Bomb Threat At Mosque In Chattarpur Area

In the letter, written in Bundeli dialect, stated that nobody should take it lightly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A letter found in Sultanul Hind Mosque located near Singhari River under Civil Lines police station claimed that a bomb was kept inside the shrine. In the letter, written in Bundeli dialect, stated that nobody should take it lightly.

Immediately after the residents came to know of it, there was panic in the area. Some people informed the Civil Lines police. A team of cops rushed to the spot and inquired into the case. The Imam of the mosque Sharafat Khan said he had found the letter when he was there to offer Namaz.

Read Also
Blackbuck Found Dead Near Bhopal; Poaching Suspected In Second Case Within Six Months
article-image

According to Khan, the letter, written in Bundeli dialect, said a bomb had been kept in the mosque. The police team consisting of CSP Aman Mishra, in-charge of Civil Lines police station Balmik Choube, a bomb squad and a dog squad rushed to the spot. They, however, did not find any bomb. The police vacated the mosque and advised the people not to enter it as long as inquiry continued.

Mishra said that a letter had been found inside the mosque, which said a bomb had been kept there, but the police did not find anything. Nevertheless, people were advised against entering the mosque for a few days, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roadwork, One-Way Traffic, Barricading Choke Bhopal City Roads

Roadwork, One-Way Traffic, Barricading Choke Bhopal City Roads

Child Help Desks At 12 Railway Stations, 9 Inter-State Bus Terminuses In Madhya Pradesh

Child Help Desks At 12 Railway Stations, 9 Inter-State Bus Terminuses In Madhya Pradesh

Scores Of Online Complaints By Teachers Go Unaddressed Despite DPI's Winter Camp Initiative In...

Scores Of Online Complaints By Teachers Go Unaddressed Despite DPI's Winter Camp Initiative In...

BJP Begins to Pacify Dissidents, Rajput Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP Begins to Pacify Dissidents, Rajput Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt To Start Process Of Recruitment On 1 Lakh Posts By December

Govt To Start Process Of Recruitment On 1 Lakh Posts By December