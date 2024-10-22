Bomb Threat At Mosque In Chattarpur Area

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A letter found in Sultanul Hind Mosque located near Singhari River under Civil Lines police station claimed that a bomb was kept inside the shrine. In the letter, written in Bundeli dialect, stated that nobody should take it lightly.

Immediately after the residents came to know of it, there was panic in the area. Some people informed the Civil Lines police. A team of cops rushed to the spot and inquired into the case. The Imam of the mosque Sharafat Khan said he had found the letter when he was there to offer Namaz.

According to Khan, the letter, written in Bundeli dialect, said a bomb had been kept in the mosque. The police team consisting of CSP Aman Mishra, in-charge of Civil Lines police station Balmik Choube, a bomb squad and a dog squad rushed to the spot. They, however, did not find any bomb. The police vacated the mosque and advised the people not to enter it as long as inquiry continued.

Mishra said that a letter had been found inside the mosque, which said a bomb had been kept there, but the police did not find anything. Nevertheless, people were advised against entering the mosque for a few days, he said.