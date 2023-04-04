Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon visits Bhimbetka, praises MP tourism for cleanliness at heritage site | Twitter

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is on an MP tour these days. On Tuesday, the Padma Shri awardee actress went to Bhimbetka rock shelters, a famous archaeological site in Raisen district.

Raveena shared pictures of the trip on her twitter account and wrote, “Day well spent seeing the artwork of our ancestors. Some dating back 10 thousand years.The way they lived, danced,painted,hunted. A shout out to Madhya Pradesh tourism, team “Bhimbetka” keeping the heritage site clean as well as maintaining the sanctity/serenity of our ancients”.

The official account of Madhya Pradesh tourism quoted her tweet with, “Thank you for the admiration. We appreciate your adulation towards the state.”

The actress was seen sporting a plain white top, ripped denim jeans and white sneakers. With sunglasses on her head, Raveena posed with the majestic rocks of Bhimbetika.

Earlier, Raveena had visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. She prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone in the country.

