Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an 11-year-old boy who was swept away by the overflowing water in a swollen drain in the Gwalior rural area has been located and fished out by a team of NDRF. The boy slipped in the drain and was swept away by the strong flow of water in the body.

A search operation was conducted by a team of police officers and NDRF officers. The search operation lasted for over 24 hours. The body was found after a day of search. The body was stopped by a stop dam approximately 500 meters from the spot where he drowned. The NDRF and police team have registered a case and sent the boy's body to the post-mortem house.

According to information, on Wednesday afternoon, the 11-year-old along with his friends went to see the swollen drain located in the Patai village in Gwalior rural. The boy, identified as Manish slipped in the drain and was swept away before his friends could batter an eye. Within seconds, Manish was taken away by the gushing water. Seeing all this, his friends panicked and called the villagers.

Upon reaching the spot, the villagers called the police. As soon as the police got to know about the incident, a team of police officials and NDRF officers reached the spot. NDRF launched a search operation in hopes of finding the body. Heavy rains and thundering spoiled the attempt and the NDRF team had to stop the operation in the evening. On Thursday morning, they continued the search operation and were successful in finding the body.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the police have registered case.