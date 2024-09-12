 Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBody Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search

Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search

The search operation lasted for over 24 hours. The body was found after a day of search.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an 11-year-old boy who was swept away by the overflowing water in a swollen drain in the Gwalior rural area has been located and fished out by a team of NDRF. The boy slipped in the drain and was swept away by the strong flow of water in the body.

A search operation was conducted by a team of police officers and NDRF officers. The search operation lasted for over 24 hours. The body was found after a day of search. The body was stopped by a stop dam approximately 500 meters from the spot where he drowned. The NDRF and police team have registered a case and sent the boy's body to the post-mortem house.

Read Also
MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...
article-image

According to information, on Wednesday afternoon, the 11-year-old along with his friends went to see the swollen drain located in the Patai village in Gwalior rural. The boy, identified as Manish slipped in the drain and was swept away before his friends could batter an eye. Within seconds, Manish was taken away by the gushing water. Seeing all this, his friends panicked and called the villagers.

Upon reaching the spot, the villagers called the police. As soon as the police got to know about the incident, a team of police officials and NDRF officers reached the spot. NDRF launched a search operation in hopes of finding the body. Heavy rains and thundering spoiled the attempt and the NDRF team had to stop the operation in the evening. On Thursday morning, they continued the search operation and were successful in finding the body.

FPJ Shorts
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Operations Manager At Banana Leaf Restaurant Booked For Embezzling ₹1.23 Crore, FIR Registered
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Operations Manager At Banana Leaf Restaurant Booked For Embezzling ₹1.23 Crore, FIR Registered
This Star Is Bubbling And The Bubbles Are 75 Times Bigger Than The Sun
This Star Is Bubbling And The Bubbles Are 75 Times Bigger Than The Sun

The body has been sent for post mortem and the police have registered case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Utsav 2024: 8 Vibrant Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit In Bhopal

Ganesh Utsav 2024: 8 Vibrant Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit In Bhopal

Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search

Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away By Swollen Drain In Gwalior Found After 24-Hour Search

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain

‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As...

‘Khela’ In Satna Municipal Corporation! ‘Missing’ Congress Councillor Maya Kaul Joins BJP As...

MP Shocker: Gun Battle Between Hospital Owners In Gwalior; 1 Admitted, Others On Run

MP Shocker: Gun Battle Between Hospital Owners In Gwalior; 1 Admitted, Others On Run