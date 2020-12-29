BMHRC has no back-up for patients’ dialysis before RO plant maintenance job

Bhopal: A monitoring committee constituted by the Supreme Court has pulled up Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) for not having any back-up plan for regular dialysis of patients before going for maintenance of the reverse osmosis (RO) plant connected to the nephrology department for dialysis. It has led to disruption in routine dialysis and patients moved here and there but did not get any relief.
However, the BMHRC administration has clarified that, initially, it called a local engineer to rectify the RO plant, and was hopeful that the engineer would be able to complete the job and BMHRC would continue to provide its dialysis service. But the local engineer failed to rectify the trouble, so BMHRC had to call for help from Indore and the issue dragged on for a couple of days.
No repair of machines
Gas victims have raised the issue that the BMHRC administration was not making any alternative arrangements for the patients in case of maintenance, or repair, of machines. They allege that it is a regular practice of the BMHRC administration. This time, when the RO machine broke down, even the HoD of the nephrology department went on leave.
Dialysis from Wednesday
“I pulled up the BMHRC director for not having any back-up plan for dialysis of patients before taking a decision on maintenance, or repair of faults of the RO machines connected to the nephrology department for dialysis. But the BMHRC administration has clarified that it did not anticipate that problem would drag on for a couple of days. The BMHRC had expected it to be a minor fault, so it called some local engineer. Even after this, the BMHRC made arrangements for dialysis of patients at the Kamla Nehru Hospital today and assured that, from Wednesday, all would be okay. So, we’re hopeful that the BMHRC will continue its dialysis from Wednesday as assured,” said Purendu Shukla, member, monitoring committee
Pragya Thakur writes to BMHRC director
Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur also wrote to the director of BMHRC, stating that the dialysis of gas victims should not have been stopped without prior notice. She hoped that such an incident would not be repeated in future.
