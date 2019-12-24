BMC to spent Rs 2.5 crore to revamp three parks: Minister Jaivardhan Singh

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation would revamp the historic Yaadgare-Shahjahani park, Neelam Park and Shahpura parks said Urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh said here on Tuesday. All the three parks will be developed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, he informed. The parks will get new gates, better electrification, fencing, parking, signage, open gym, gazebo and paving blocks , said the minister addressing media persons here.
The minister also said that sale of meat in the open will not be allowed in the city and a well covered designated market would come up soon.
The meat market in city will be shifted to proposed site; the proposals was chalked earlier but it got struck over some issue, the minister said while speaking to media here on Tuesday.
added. Now soon a well covered market will be developed for sale of meat, he added. The fish market too will soon be shifted to a covered area, he further said.
The sewage treatment plant that was to be developed in Yaadgare-shahjahani park will be shifted elsewhere, informed minister. Singh further said that the sewage treatment plant (STP) near Shahpura will soon be developed and the its files are being forwarded.
